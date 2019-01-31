Hoops preview: Knights, Lancers, Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s Rivalry Friday for Crestview and Lincolnview, followed by what should be entertaining non-conference games on Saturday. Meanwhile, Van Wert will shoot for four consecutive wins and five of six, then will enjoy a Saturday night off before returning to action on Monday.

Crestview vs. Lincolnview, vs. Hicksville

It’s Crestview-Lincolnview. Not much more needs to be said. However, the Knights (14-1, 3-1 NWC, No. 2 in Division IV) have won 12 straight, while allowing just 40.1 points per game and scoring 58.1 per game.

Lincolnview (9-6, 4-1 NWC) had a four game losing streak snapped by Parkway last Saturday. The Lancers are averaging 56.7 points per game and giving up 51.9 points per outing.

The winner remains in NWC title contention, while the loser likely drops out.

Crestview won last year’s game 59-46.

Hicksville (13-0, No. 6 in Division IV) will host Edgerton on Friday before heading to Convoy on Saturday. The Aces average 59.7 points per game while allowing only 41.9 points per contest.

The Knights won last year’s game 72-51.

The Lincolnview-Crestview and Crestview-Hicksville games will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Lincolnview at Crestview, vs. Delphos St. John’s

The Lancers (9-6, 4-1 NWC) will try to snap a two game losing streak against NWC rival Crestview Friday (see above), then will host Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

It should be noted that two of Lincolnview’s losses this season have come by a combined total of two points, while two wins have come in overtime. After Friday’s game at Crestview, the Lancers have just two conference games left on the shedule – Ada at home next Friday and Paulding at home the following Friday.

The Blue Jays (10-6), who travel to New Bremen on Friday, average 51.8 points per game and give up 46.9 points per contest.

Delphos St. John’s won last year’s game 50-31.

Van Wert at Elida, vs. Bryan (Monday)

The Cougars (8-7, 2-3 WBL) climbed over the .500 mark for the first time this season by dominating Kenton last Friday, then holding off Coldwater on Saturday, a win that made it three straight victories for the team.

Van Wert is averaging 54 points per game while allowing 54.2 points per game, while Elida (9-6, 4-1 WBL) averages 53 points per game and gives up 50.8 per contest.

The Bulldogs, who need a win to stay in WBL title contention, have played three overtime against this season and have won all three (Coldwater, Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial).

Van Wert won last year’s game 59-51.

Monday’s game against Bryan is a makeup of a contest originally scheduled for January 19. The Golden Bears (9-6) will host Delta on Friday.

Bryan averages 51 points per game and allows 51.5 points per outing.

When the two teams met last season, Van Wert posted a 64-40 victory.

Friday’s game at Elida and Monday home game against Bryan will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.