Gary Lee Rice

Gary Lee Rice, 68, of Ohio City, died at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born September 25, 1950, in Van Wert County, the son of William Dean and Alice Louise (Mohler) Rice, who both preceded him in death. On February 14, 1970, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Phyllis Ann Ickes, who survives.

Other survivors include a son, Gary D. (Tori) Rice of Van Wert; one daughter, Kristi (Fred) Gengler of Ohio City; a brother, Rodger D. Rice of Van Wert; one sister, Ruth Hill of Van Wert; three beautiful grandkids that were his shining stars, Willa, Xavier, and Amaya Rice; many nieces and nephews; and two “granddogs”, Wyllee and Baillee.

A son, in infancy in 1972; two brothers, John Jay Rice and Charles Dean Rice; and four sisters, Joyce A. Jent, Linda L. Odenweller, Marilyn Bolenbaugh, and Barbara Hill, also preceded him in death.

Gary was a 1968 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War era. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He retired from Tecumseh Box with 48½ years of service. He also served on the Ohio City Fire and EMS Department for 35 years.

Funeral services are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Scott Fleming officiating.

Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered by Harvey Lewis American Legion Post 346 in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Lutheran Church or Ohio City Fire and EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.