Stuart J. Ramos

Stuart J. Ramos, 47, of Van Wert, died at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday January 29, 2019, at the Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

Stuart J. Ramos

He was born May 20, 1971, in Van Wert, the son of Philip Ramos Sr. and Penny (Parson) Ramos, who both survive in Van Wert. On June 18, 2005, he married the former Jamie L. Colegrove, who also survives in Van Wert.

Stuart was employed at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert and had worked at Fleetwood in Decatur, Indiana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He attended Jennings Road Church of Christ in Van Wert. He loved fishing, grilling, and Hawaiian shirts; and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also was his daughter’s assistant soccer coach.

Survivors include his four children, Sean (Destiny) Ramos, Olivia Ramos, Jordan White, and Tyler White, all of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Kamdyn and Kyson Ramos; a brother, Philip (Tricia) Ramos Jr. of Van Wert; one sister, Tonya R. (David) Andrew of Defiance; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 2, at Jennings Road Church of Christ (1124 Jennings Road) in Van Wert, with Pastor David Ray officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-7 p.m. Friday, February 1, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Contributions may be considered for his daughter, Olivia’s, Sister City cultural exchange program trip.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.