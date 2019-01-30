Naomi Lucille Counterman

Naomi Lucille Counterman, 91, of Rockford, died Tuesday evening, January 29, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born April 15, 1927, at home in Hopewell Township, Mercer County, the daughter of Raymond Edward and Ocie Mae (Wurster) Smith, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Duane (Diane) Counterman and Pamela (John) Stapleton, both of Rockford; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister Wilma Houts of Celina; one stepsister, Juanita (Tom) Wise of Van Wert; a stepbrother, Glen Wurster of Bonita Springs, Florida; one brother-in-law, Gene Counterman of Convoy; and two sisters-in-law, Marie Schnarre and Mary Hull, both of Celina.

Her stepmother, Thelma Wurster; a brother, Ronald Smith; and two stepbrothers, Wayne and John Wurster, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Tom Brunstrup officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at