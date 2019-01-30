Leah A. Shaw

Leah A. Shaw, 82, of Van Wert, died at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her family.

She was born June 23, 1936, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Edward E. May and Isabell (Swygart) Morris, who both preceded her in death. On December 19, 1964, she married Dewey C. Shaw Jr., who died March 8, 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan (Jim) Benavidez; two sons, Tom Davis and Bob Davis; one brother, Sam (Kathy) Gilbert; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A brother Don May Sr., and three grandchildren, Noah Martin, Mathew Glass, and Maggie Glass, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 2, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: North Union United Methodist Church or State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.