Janet Ann West

Janet Ann West, 78, of Ohio City, died at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 28, 1940, in Van Wert, the daughter of Oswin Carl and Francis Marie (Mosier) Sidle, who both preceded her in death. On August 3, 2009, she married James L. West, who survives.

Survivors include eight children, Donna Min Young of Van Wert, Paul Min Young of Orlando, Florida, Karen Blyston of South Carolina, Julie James of Toledo, Patricia Morrow of Burlington, Michigan, Peggy Rupp of Montpelier, Phyllis Paspor of Hicksville, and Pamela Hall of Van Wert; seven stepchildren, Kenneth West of Bluffton, Indiana, Rebecca Missler of Van Wert, Pamela Anthony of Van Wert, James West of Lake City, Pennsylvania, Andrew West of Latty, Matthew West of Van Wert, and Anthony West of Middle Point; a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry Sidle of Van Wert; one sister, Nancy Roehm of Willshire; and five half-brothers and sisters, Barbe Sherrick of Kentucky, Harold Melter of Brooklyn, Michigan, Kay Ruble of Haviland, Lauren Sidle of Van Wert, and Don Sidle of Van Wert.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.