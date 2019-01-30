County dog license deadline moved back

VW independent/submitted information

Due to the Courthouse being closed today and Thursday due to extreme temperatures, dog tag licensing has been extended until Monday February 4, without penalty.

Dog licenses for 2019 are on sale in Van Wert County at the Auditor’s Office, Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, and at the following locations:

Animal Clinic of Van Wert, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Dog House Grooming, 117 N. Washington St., Van Wert

Emme Lu’s, 7079 U.S. 127, Van Wert

Hall Lumber Company, 122 S. Main St., Convoy

J & R Merchandising, 200 Walcott St., Willshire

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

Rambler’s Roost, 18191-A Lincoln Highway, Middle Point

Check with individual businesses for their hours of operation.

The Van Wert County Courthouse will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, until 4 p.m. and will be open Monday, February 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dog tags may also be renewed online until February 4. Go to www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/

A self-addressed, stamped envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany the return of an application by mail. Those purchasing a tag at one of the above locations should take their applications with them, if they received one by mail. If returning by mail, envelopes must be postmarked by February 4.

Dog licenses cost $17 per tag, and all dogs 3 months old and older are required to be licensed.