Coaches Corner: Hammons and Best

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s certain to be a packed house at Ray Etzler Gymnasium Friday night, as the Crestview Knights and Lincolnview Lancers play the next chapter of their Northwest Conference and Van Wert County rivalry.

A lot is at stake – the winner will stay alive in the NWC championship chase, while the loser will in all likelihood drop out of title contention.

Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons and Crestview head coach Jeremy Best shared their thoughts on the rivalry and the game itself.

Brett Hammons

Roughly a dozen miles separate the two schools and as a 2001 graduate of Crestview High School, Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons is quite familiar with the rivalry.

Brett Hammons

“I think how close the schools are, the fact we are in the same conference, and just the familiarity the schools and players have with each other,” Hammons said “I think growing up this is the game that is always talked about and you look forward to playing in it.”

“No other game is really that way. We are two schools with great basketball traditions. The fans do a great job also. I know at Lincolnview we are truly blessed to have the following that we do.”

Hammons knows the Lancers (9-6, 4-1 NWC) face a big challenge against the state’s No. 2 ranked Knights (14-1, 3-1 NWC).

“They are a team with a lot of experience,” Hammons explained. “This group has been through a lot together and have pretty much seen every scenario possible that can happen in the game of basketball.”

“They will be ready for anything. Their length and athleticism will be a factor on both ends. They do a good job of creating their own shots on offense and disrupting shots on the defensive end.”

Entering Friday’s game, Zane Miller leads Lincolnview in scoring with an average of 13 points per game, followed by Ethan Kemler (9.7), Alek Bowersock (8.2), Kyle Wallis (7.1) and Creed Jessee (5.8).

“I think we have to play with poise and believe in our abilities, Hammons said of his players. “Crestview is a team that can put an enormous amount of pressure on you on both ends of the floor.”

“We have to take care of the ball on the offensive end and be solid in all areas. On defense we need to contest all shots and keep it to one shot and done. We have to limit the runs they can make also.”

Jeremy Best

Like Hammons, Crestview head coach Jeremy Best has thoughts on what makes Crestview-Lincolnview such an intense rivalry.

“There is a tremendous amount of pride that both programs have and a mutual respect for each other,” Best said. “The players play harder in this game than any other game during the season and the fans seem to be fans a little bit harder for this game as well.”

Jeremy Best

Entering Friday’s game, Crestview is led in scoring by Javin Etzler (15.1 points per game), followed by Kalen Etzler (11.7 ppg), Derick Dealey (9.3) and Wade Sheets (9.1).

While it’s big rivalry game, there’s also respect between the two coaches and teams.

“I know that this Lancer team has played very well to date,” Best said. They have great balance and diversity amongst their players and have had a variety of players play very well.”

“With the graduation of (Caden) Ringwald and (Chayten) Overholt from last year, they have found strength in numbers while developing excellent depth. They’ve also had returning players make significant improvements to fill the gaps left behind by Ringwald and Overholt.”

“I’ve always been a fan of Brett Hammons and feel he has done a tremendous job of putting together this team. Coach Hammons continues to build a culture of competitive toughness. He demands toughness from his players and each player understands and plays their role.”

With all of that in mind, Best believes the Lancers present multiple challenges for any team.

“Everything concerns me about Lincolnview,” Best said. “I believe they are a really good team and can put a ton of stress on our defense. They have enough length and can guard the ball well enough to disrupt us on the offensive end as well. Their depth and diversity will make it challenging for us.”

Friday’s Lincolnview at Crestview game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Both teams will return to action Saturday night – Lincolnview will Delphos St. John’s and Crestview will host No. 6 ranked Hicksville.