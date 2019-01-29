Weather announcements

The YMCA and YWCA will be closed on Wednesday due to the cold temperatures expected.

The Brumback Library’s main branch will close today at 5 p.m., and is to be closed on Wednesday. The Wren and Willshire branches are closed today and Wednesday, while the Convoy and Ohio City branches will close at 1 p.m. today and be closed tomorrow. The Middle Point Branch will be open from 3-5 p.m. today and close on Wednesday.

Van Wert Municipal Court will be closed on Wednesday and reopen at noon on Thursday.

A number of churches will not have services on Wednesday.

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court and Probate-Juvenile Court will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of frigid temperatures.

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has made the decision to close county offices on Wednesday and Thursday, January 30-31, because of the extreme cold weather. Offices affected include Courthouse offices, the Annex, and Department of Job and Family Services, and other county offices.