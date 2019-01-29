United Way update

Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio is not only supporting the 2018-19 United Way campaign by giving 16 percent more this year, but receives support back from United Way. The agency applies for funds to help operate its patient centered care facility. The agency offers primary physician care, behavioral health care, and dental care to low-income and under-served families in the community. The family clinic is located at 1191 Westwood Drive and is taking new patients. United Way is honored to work closely with this great agency (#HowDoYouFit?). United Way photo