Thomas Ryan Searles

Thomas Ryan Searles, 31, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born August 6, 1987, the son of Carolyn Sue (Williams) Searles and Tommy M. Searles, who both survive. He married the former Melissa J. Haddox on August 18, 2009, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three children, Kiera M. Searles of Warren, Indiana, and Kaden T. Searles and Christian R. Searles, both of Celina; a brother, Matthew (Devyn Murphy) Searles of Van Wert; and a nephew.

A sister, Wendy S. Parker, and one brother, Tyler Mitchell Searles, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Christophoros Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

