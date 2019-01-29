Thomas M. Webster

Thomas M. Webster, 76, of Van Wert passed away peacefully at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 27, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness.

He was born April 23, 1942, in Tonawanda, New York, the son of Willis Webster and Mary (Meier) Webster VanEtten, who both preceded him in death.

Thomas served his country as a veteran of the United States Navy. Before being discharged, he married the love of his life, the former Trudy L. McCoy, on December 10, 1963. As a veteran, he was a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Prior to his illness, Tommy enjoyed camping, fishing, and the outdoors, where he loved to cook over an open fire. He was a great cook and liked to make soups and chili. Tommy was famous for his peanut-brittle, which he began making each year in early November. He was also a country music buff who liked to talk politics, play online slots, and cheer for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Trudy of Van Wert; three children, Trent Webster of Findlay, Amy (Patrick) McConn of Ohio City, and Kelly (Dan) Rauch of Van Wert; two sisters, Sharon (Walt) Poling and Patricia Shafer, both of Van Wert; and four grandchildren, Mitchell Vargas, Ciara McConn, Kendall Rauch, and Sydney Rauch.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating. Military honors will be rendered by combined units of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and Legion Post 178, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 31, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.