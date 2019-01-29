Random Thoughts: Best and much more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Crestview’s Jeremy Best, a good week for Van Wert County basketball teams, Van Wert’s success against MAC teams, a big weekend at Crestview, the Rams and Patriots, the Pro Bowl and college hoops.

Jeremy Best

Congratulations to Crestview boys’ basketball coach Jeremy Best for earning his 300th career victory on Saturday.

He’s quick to credit his assistants and players, but there’s something to be said about 300 wins. He knows how to coach, period.

Not a bad week

Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview went a combined 7-1 last week.

The Cougars picked up wins against Kalida, Kenton and Coldwater, while the Knights defeated Minster, Lima Central Catholic and Celina. Lincolnview defeated Delphos Jefferson then lost to Parkway, a team that is sneaky good.

Not bad at all.

Success against MAC teams

Van Wert is 3-1 against MAC teams this basketball season, with wins over Parkway, Marion Local and Coldwater. The Cougars will try make it 4-1 a week from Saturday at St. Henry.

I still think this is a Cougar team you don’t want to mess with come tournament time.

Big weekend at Crestview

A big weekend is shaping up at Ray Etzler Gymnasium. The No. 2 ranked Crestview Knights will host county rival Lincolnview on Friday, then will host No. 6 Hicksville on Saturday.

Both should be entertaining games. Best advice: buy your tickets early.

Rivals United Week

What a fun week for Lincolnview and Crestview. Both schools engage in various successful fundraising activities and students have fun doing it. It all culminates with girls’ basketball game between the two schools on Thursday and the boys’ game on Friday.

There are plenty of rival schools around Ohio that could take a page from the book of Lincolnview and Crestview.

Sunday

I can’t shake the feeling that the Patriots will win Sunday’s Super Bowl. It’s the same feeling I had about Clemson beating Alabama in the collegiate national championship game.

Pro Bowl

I talked about this last week and Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl just confirmed it. That thing should be shut down, pronto. It won’t happen, but it should. I’d much rather watch the skills competition than the game itself.

College hoops

Is it just me, or has it been hard to get into college basketball this season? It seems like the season should be more enjoyable, but for some reason I haven’t paid quite as much attention as I normally do.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.