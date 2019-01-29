Knights stay at No. 2 in weekly poll
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview (14-1) remains No. 2 in Division IV in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll. Complete rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points are listed below. Area teams are listed in bold.
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (24) 15-0 248
2, Hilliard Bradley (1) 15-0 197
3, Dublin Coffman 15-0 188
4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 141
5, Sylvania Northview 16-1 138
6, Akron SV-SM 11-2 135
7, Lima 14-1 86
8, Lorain 12-1 84
9, Tol. Whitmer 12-1 65
10, Logan 11-2 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Boardman (1) 19. Vandalia Butler 15. Sidney 13. Lakota E. 13.
DIVISION II
1, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (9) 15-1 221
2, Cin. Taft (4) 13-1 205
3, Trotwood-Madison (9) 12-2 195
4, Col. South (2) 14-1 158
5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 132
6, Cin. Wyoming 12-1 123
7, Cin. Hughes 11-2 98
8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 89
9, Wauseon 12-3 36
10, Poland (1) 11-2 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 29. Cin. Aiken 26.
DIVISION III
1, Archbold (15) 14-0 227
2, Wheelersburg (3) 17-0 186
3, Anna (3) 15-0 174
4, Harvest Prep 12-2 156
5, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 14-2 136
6, Genoa Area (1) 13-0 134
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 105
8, Beaver Eastern 15-1 53
9, Brookville 14-2 42
10, Ashtabula Edgewood (2) 14-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 24. Garaway 19. Lutheran E. 17. Leavittsburg LaBrae 12. Evergreen 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland (22) 18-1 250
2, Convoy Crestview (2) 14-1 209
3, Toronto 15-1 154
4, St. Henry 12-3 144
5, Bristol (1) 13-2 132
6, Hicksville (1) 13-0 113
7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 112
8, Springfield Central Catholic 12-2 93
9, Sycamore Mohawk 14-1 49
10, Glouster Trimble 11-3 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Chr. 21. Minster 20. New Middletown Spring. 17. Tol. Chr. 17. Shenandoah 14.
POSTED: 01/29/19 at 6:15 am. FILED UNDER: Sports