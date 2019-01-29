Knights stay at No. 2 in weekly poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview (14-1) remains No. 2 in Division IV in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll. Complete rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points are listed below. Area teams are listed in bold.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (24) 15-0 248

2, Hilliard Bradley (1) 15-0 197

3, Dublin Coffman 15-0 188

4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 141

5, Sylvania Northview 16-1 138

6, Akron SV-SM 11-2 135

7, Lima 14-1 86

8, Lorain 12-1 84

9, Tol. Whitmer 12-1 65

10, Logan 11-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Boardman (1) 19. Vandalia Butler 15. Sidney 13. Lakota E. 13.

DIVISION II

1, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne (9) 15-1 221

2, Cin. Taft (4) 13-1 205

3, Trotwood-Madison (9) 12-2 195

4, Col. South (2) 14-1 158

5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 132

6, Cin. Wyoming 12-1 123

7, Cin. Hughes 11-2 98

8, Thornville Sheridan 14-2 89

9, Wauseon 12-3 36

10, Poland (1) 11-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 29. Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (15) 14-0 227

2, Wheelersburg (3) 17-0 186

3, Anna (3) 15-0 174

4, Harvest Prep 12-2 156

5, Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 14-2 136

6, Genoa Area (1) 13-0 134

7, Ottawa-Glandorf 11-1 105

8, Beaver Eastern 15-1 53

9, Brookville 14-2 42

10, Ashtabula Edgewood (2) 14-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 24. Garaway 19. Lutheran E. 17. Leavittsburg LaBrae 12. Evergreen 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (22) 18-1 250

2, Convoy Crestview (2) 14-1 209

3, Toronto 15-1 154

4, St. Henry 12-3 144

5, Bristol (1) 13-2 132

6, Hicksville (1) 13-0 113

7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 112

8, Springfield Central Catholic 12-2 93

9, Sycamore Mohawk 14-1 49

10, Glouster Trimble 11-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Chr. 21. Minster 20. New Middletown Spring. 17. Tol. Chr. 17. Shenandoah 14.