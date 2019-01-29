BMV creates license amnesty initiative

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — House Bill 336, the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, created a six-month program for driver license reinstatement fee reduction and waiver for offenders whose driver licenses have been suspended for specific violations.

The initiative only applies to a driver license or permit suspension; it does not apply to a commercial driver license or commercial permit suspension.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will determine an applicant’s eligibility based on the defined permissible qualifying offenses contained in Ohio Revised Code.

In order to be eligible for reinstatement fee reduction: