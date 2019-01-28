Weight loss/health topic for Lifetree Cafe

VW independent/submitted information

Tips and strategies for losing weight and becoming healthy will be shared at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, January 30, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Hard to Be Healthy: TV’s ‘Biggest Loser’ Weighs In,” includes a filmed interview with Jaron Tate, a contestant on NBC TV’s “The Biggest Loser”.Tate shares his secrets for losing over 150 pounds and keeping the weight off.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.