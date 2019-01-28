Panthers roll by Lincolnview 80-63

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ROCKFORD — Hot shooting Parkway outscored Lincolnview 41-21 in the middle two quarters and the Panthers went on to enjoy an 80-63 win over the visiting Lancers on Saturday.

The loss snapped a four game winning streak by Lincolnview (9-6), while Parkway improved to 7-7.

Zane Miller pulls up for a shot against Parkway. Miller finished with 16 points. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold

The Lancers led 20-19 at the end of an entertaining first quarter with Zane Miller drilling a pair of treys and Creed Jessee scoring five points, but Parkway started to pull away in the second period, outscoring Lincolnview 23-13 for a 42-33 halftime lead. Ethan Kemler scored eight of his game high 17 points in the quarter.

The Panthers scored the first 12 points of the third quarter as the lead ballooned to 54-33. A pair of foul shots by Jake Bowersock put Lincolnview on the board at the 4:47 mark, but the Lancers could only muster more points the remainder of the quarter and trailed 60-41.

“We struggled on the defensive end,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We couldn’t stay in front of the basketball and we couldn’t get back on defense. When a team is shooting layups they have a very good chance of shooting a high percentage.”

A bucket by Kyle Wallis and a triple by Kemler early in the fourth quarter drew Lincolnview to within 14 and later two free throws by Wallis trimmed the deficit to 66-56, but the Lancers were unable to pull any closer.

In addition to Kemler’s 17 points, Zane Miller scored 16, including a trio of treys, and pulled down six rebounds. Alek Bowersock also cracked double figures with 10 points. Led by Mason Baxter and Jacob Kinney’s 15 points, Parkway had six players in double digits. Preston Stober had 14, Jack Wehe finished with 13, Dylan Hughes had 12 and Corey Walls finished with 11.

Lincolnview was 20 of 49 (41 percent) from the floor, including 6 of 21 from three point range. The Lancers connected on 17 of 19 free throws and finished with 20 rebounds. Meanwhile, hot shooting Parkway was 32 of 51 (63 percent) from the floor, and the Panthers were 11 of 16 from the foul line and had 23 rebounds.

Both teams will face state ranked opponents next Friday. Lincolnview will play at No. 2 Crestview, while Parkway will travel to No. 4 St. Henry. The Lancers will entertain Delphos St. John’s on Saturday while Parkway will be home to South Adams (IN).

Scoring summary

Parkway 19 23 18 20 – 80

Lincolnview 20 13 8 22 – 63

Parkway: Dylan Hughes 5-2-12; Mason Baxter 6-3-15; Corey Walls 4-2-11; Jack Wehe 5-2-13; Preston Stober 6-0-14; Jacob Kinney 6-2-15

Lincolnview: Logan Williams 2-0-4; Ethan Kemler 7-2-17; Kyle Wallis 1-5-7; Alek Bowersock 4-0-10; Jake Bowersock 0-2-2; Creed Jessee 1-5-7; Zane Miller 5-3-16

JV: Parkway 45-37