On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and 1220AM/104.3FM.
WKSD
Monday, January 27 – Holgate at Paulding
Tuesday, January 28 – Wayne Trace at Continental
Thursday, January 31 – Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)
Friday, February 1 – Lincolnview at Crestview
Saturday, February 2 – Hicksville at Crestview
WERT
Friday, February 1 – Van Wert at Elida
POSTED: 01/28/19 at 5:01 am. FILED UNDER: Sports