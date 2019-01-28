On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD

Monday, January 27 – Holgate at Paulding

Tuesday, January 28 – Wayne Trace at Continental

Thursday, January 31 – Crestview at Lincolnview (girls)

Friday, February 1 – Lincolnview at Crestview

Saturday, February 2 – Hicksville at Crestview

WERT

Friday, February 1 – Van Wert at Elida