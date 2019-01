Miller crowned queen

Codi Miller was crowned Crestview’s 2019 Winter Homecoming Queen before the Knights played Celina on Saturday night. Shown are (from the left) Nevaeh Pruett, Aleigh Chesbro, Erika Younts, Miller, Caitlin O’Hagen, Kara Strabbing (last year’s queen) and Aliya Clouser. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent