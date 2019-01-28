Knights top Celina, Best wins 300th game

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Saturday’s 62-30 victory over Celina gave Crestview head coach Jeremy Best his 300th career win on Winter Homecoming Night.

“What means more to me than that number is having the opportunity for as long as I have and all of the good people who have allowed me to do this, especially my family,” Best said “I’m just glad to be a small part of what we’ve done here over the years.”

As is the case with a Best coached team, Crestview’s defense stood out by allowing just two points in the first quarter and a single basket and foul shot in the final period.

Jeremy Best (with basketball) won his 300th career basketball game on Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Knights held Celina (5-10) to a pair of free throws and led 11-2 after the opening quarter, then enjoyed a 24-15 halftime advantage, with Javin Etzler scoring 10 of his game high 21 points in the first two periods. The Miami (OH) bound senior also pulled down 10 rebounds during the game.

“At halftime I felt okay because our energy was good, so we didn’t have to fix that,” Best explained. “I thought we rushed a few things early, but we like to have some freedom with that. When you’re playing hard you’re getting stops, but we want to get some good looks in transition and I thought we had a few decent ones.”

“Maybe we could have given up a good shot for a great shot or a much better shot, but we’re still a work in progress. Like I said I loved our energy and I was real pleased that carried into the second half.”

Wade Sheets scored all six of his points in the third quarter and Kalen Etzler and Derick Dealey scored four each to help increase Crestview’s lead to 43-27 at the end of the period, then the Knights put the finishing touches on the game by outscoring the Bulldogs 19-3 in the final period. Javin Etzler hit a pair of three pointers and scored eight in the quarter, while Dealey, who finished with 15, chipped in with five more.

“Overall, I’m proud of our guys,” Best said. “It was a good effort.”

Crestview (14-1) will host Lincolnview on Friday and Hicksville on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 11 13 19 19 – 62

Celina 2 13 13 3 – 30

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 3-2-8; Wade Sheets 3-0-6; Javin Etzler 8-0-21; Drew Kline 2-0-4; Colton Lautzenheiser 1-0-2; Brant Richardson 2-0-4; Carson Kreischer 1-0-2; Derick Dealey 5-2-15

Celina: Brett Schwieterman 3-0-7; Austin Okeley 2-0-4; Brandon Yenser 3-2-8; Corbin Murphy 3-3-9; Max Thobe 1-0-2

JV: Crestview 51-42