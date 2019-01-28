City gasoline prices still under $2/gallon

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices are not only below the state average, but all were also below $2 a gallon, as of Monday morning. However, that may not last much longer.

The low price locally was $1.82 a gallon at the Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center. The Pak-A-Sak Marathon station on South Shannon Street was a penny higher at $1.83, while two stations, the Lassus Handy Dandy and Pak-A-Sak stations, both on North Washington Street, were at $1.85 a gallon on Monday.

The One Stop Shop station on North Washington and the Shell and Casey’s stations, both on South Washington, were all at $1.87 a gallon, while the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main was at $1.98 and the Brookside Marathon station on West Main was selling gasoline for $1.99 a gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which is unchanged versus last week at $2.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 37.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and 9.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 31.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The national average saw limited upward movement in the last week, while the lowest price stations overall were the locations that saw prices tick higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The percent of gas stations in the U.S. selling under $2 per gallon fell from 37 percent to 27 percent over the last week as oil prices hold above $53 per barrel.

“We’re also starting to see early refineries begin seasonal maintenance, which may aid prices moving higher in the weeks ahead,” DeHaan added. “Part of where gas prices go from here and how quickly depends on whether or not politicians can make a long-term budget agreement.

“Another prolonged shutdown will hurt the economy and likely keep gas prices more muted,” DeHaan noted. “In addition, watch for any progress of a broad trade deal with China. Even the sub-zero temperatures upcoming in many areas could play a role in gasoline prices, diesel prices, and heating oil: it may keep Americans at home, using more heavy oils to heat their home.”