Winnie P. Morgan

Winnie P. Morgan of Van Wert died Thursday, January 24, 2019.

She was born August 7, 1925, in Bellaire, the daughter of Glen and Emma Phillips, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include five children, Janet Fraters of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Peggy Morgan of Van Wert, Richard (Nancy) Morgan of Iowa, Rick (Kathy) Morgan of Shadyside, and Donna (James) Stiffler of Van Wert, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Her husband, five siblings and a daughter, Winnie Repka, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service/open house will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 26, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

