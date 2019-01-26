Widow support group changing locations

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy, a support group for widows and widowers, is changing the location of its monthly meetings to the Preferred Insurance Center’s Meeting Room, 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater (across the street from Mercer Health). Parking is located behind the building and the meeting room is located in the building basement. A chair lift is available.

Because of the overwhelming response at its first meeting, the Rediscovering Joy support group changed locations to accommodate a larger group. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month, with the next meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 11.

Guest speaker at the February meeting will be Jeanette Etzler, owner and chef at Gourmet Gatherings, a St. Henry catering company specializing in “familiar foods with a gourmet twist”. Etzler will present a program (including samples) on “Cooking for One”.

Those widowed can come to meet others and also discover if this new group is for them. Reservations are appreciated, but not necessary.For more information, contact Judy at 419.733.5629 or Mary at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.