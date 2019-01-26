NPAC to host College Credit Plus meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Principals and counselors from Lincolnview, Crestview, Parkway, Vantage, and Van Wert schools, as well as local college and university representatives, will be hosting an informational meeting on the College Credit Plus program for parents and guardians of local students from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students must be enrolled in both college and high school.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successful completion of the course.

The February 13 meeting will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus, as well as individual meetings for each participating school. Eligible students may also need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

Parents of students who might be interested in earning college credit during their time at Van Wert High School should plan on attending the meeting.

For more information, parents should contact their school district’s high school counselors.