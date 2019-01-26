Casey’s opens 10th Ohio convenience store in Van Wert

Casey’s General Store officially opens its Van Wert store Friday with a ribboncutting ceremony in front of the store sign. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Casey’s General Store officially opened its new Van Wert operation Friday afternoon with a ribboncutting ceremony with members of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce. The event also included in-store giveaways and free samples of its pizza and doughnuts. The store is located on the corner of Ervin Road and Washington Street.

Casey’s Area Supervisor Ralph Russell noted that the Van Wert Casey’s store is the 10th opened in Ohio, with the convenience store chain — the fourth largest in the U.S. — currently looking at 25 more locations in the state.

“There’s no stopping right now,” Russell said. “Casey’s is apparently going all in in Ohio.”

Russell noted that a Lima store will be opening in approximately four weeks, while stores are also underway in Bellefontaine and Tipp City, as well as other Ohio locations.

In addition to being the fourth largest convenience store chain, Casey’s is also the fifth largest pizza chain, Russell said, noting that the chain’s success with pizza goes back to the 1980s.

“That’s one of our rock solid things,” the area manager said, noting that Casey’s makes its pizzas and pastry items, such as doughnuts, from scratch each day using fresh ingredients trucked in from the chain’s own warehouses.

“The freshness of the products that you’re going to find in the kitchen is one of the things that separates us,” Russell said, noting that Casey’s is also known for the cleanliness of its stores — especially its restrooms — and the friendliness of its employees.

The local store has been open for the past week, with staff training taking place the week prior to that.

Store hours are from 5 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.