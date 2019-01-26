‘Candid Camera’ coming Sunday to NPAC

VW independent/submitted information

“Smile, you’re on Candid Camera!” Over eight different decades, nearly everyone who watches TV can happily relate to that phrase. Now Peter Funt, the show’s current host, brings it to life in a laugh-filled show featuring clips, quips, and great fun at 3 p.m. this Sunday, February 24, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

Peter Funt

“Candid Camera’s 8 Decades of Smiles! With Peter Funt,” has pleased audiences nationwide. Funt’s hilarious stage comedy is blended with a behind-the-scenes peek at the show’s funniest moments. Created by his father, Allen Funt, “Candid Camera” is the only entertainment program to have produced new episodes in each of the last eight decades — from Allen Funt’s start on TV in 1948 through Peter’s acclaimed runs on CBS and on TV Land. Using “Candid Camera’s” vast library, Peter Funt showcases decades of fun and reveals what happened when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Funt’s latest show was a “Top Pick” in Peoplemagazine and praised by The New York Times.

Tickets for the show are available by calling 419.238.6722 or online at www.npacvw.org. Additional information is available at: www.candidcamera.com.

“This is not just a trip down memory lane,” explains Funt. “It’s a funny, fast-paced commentary on our whacky world as seen through the candid camera.”

In addition to special surprises, several audience members will get a chance to answer Candid trivia questions and win prizes.

Joining in the live stage presentation are Funt’s son, Danny, and his niece, Katie, both of whom appeared in the TV Land version of “Candid Camera”.

In addition to hosting over 200 episodes of “Candid Camera”, Funt writes a syndicated newspaper column and has appeared on many top talk shows. He is currently at work on a new version of “Candid Camera” for later this year.