Westwood to have Learning Series meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a special Delphos session in its Community Learning Series.

On Monday, January 28, from 6-7:30 p.m., Kelly Baeza will be speaking about Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program. Come and learn what this valuable resource has to offer the community.

The Westwood Learning Series runs every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. The location of each presentation will be advertised prior to the event. This event is free and open to the public, no registration required.

Location for this special Delphos session will be at First Presbyterian Church, 310 W. Second St. Transportation is available upon request. Call 419.238.3434 to schedule transport to and from the event. There is no charge for transportation; however, those wanting transport will need to schedule a ride prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.