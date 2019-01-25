VW County unemployment rate increases in December

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Unemployment figures took an upward turn the last month of 2018, with unemployment increasing in all 88 Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Van Wert County’s jobless rate increased eight-tenths of a person from November’s 3.1 percent unemployment rate to 3.9 percent last month.

According to labor statistical estimates from the ODJFS, in conjunction with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the county’s labor force decreased an estimated 100 people in December, from 14,200 to 14,100, while employment also shrank 100 people, from 13,700 to 13,600, and unemployment increased 200, from 400 people in November to 600 unemployed last month. In addition to the increase over November, the county’s unemployment rate was also up from December 2017’s jobless rate of 3.7 percent.

Among neighboring counties, Mercer County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, up seven-tenths of a percent from November’s 2.4 percent. Auglaize County was second at 3.6 percent, up from 3.6 percent in November; Van Wert County was third, while Putnam County increased a full percentage point from 3.0 percent in November to 4.0 percent last month.

Paulding County’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent in December, up seven-tenths of a point from 3.8 percent, while Allen County’s December unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, up eight-tenths of a point from November’s 3.9 percent.

Statewide, Mercer County again led the state, while two other counties also had unemployment rates under 3.5 percent. They were Delaware and Holmes counties, who were both at 3.5 percent.

On the other end of the scale, Monroe County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.2 percent. Three other counties also had jobless rates at or above 8.0 percent in December. They were Ottawa County, 8.4 percent; Adams County, 8.3 percent; and Noble County, 8.1 percent.