Schumm new Van Wert Federal president

VW independent/submitted information

A longtime Van Wert financial institution has announced a change in its top leadership.

The Board of Directors of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank announced Thursday that Mark Schumm has been promoted to the position of president of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank. He will replace Gary Clay, who will continue with the bank as chairman of the Board.

Mark Schumm

Schumm began his career with Van Wert Federal Savings Bank in the loan department in 2007. Prior to that, he spent nine years as an ag/commercial lender and branch manager at another institution. Schumm is a graduate of The Ohio State University and has an MBA from Wright State University. He resides in Van Wert with his wife, Julie, and children Lauren, Lindsey, and Jacob.

Schumm takes an active role in the local community serving in his local church, Calvary Evangelical Church, and on the boards of Community Health Professionals and the Van Wert YMCA.

The new president said he is optimistic about the bank’s future and indicated he plans to continue following the community banking principles that make Van Wert Federal Savings Bank a pillar of the Van Wert community.

“We look forward to steady growth in our local community by continuing to provide our customers with excellent in-person service while embracing new technology to provide additional conveniences online,” Schumm said. “I am eager for the opportunity to lead the bank in this position.

“I have been very fortunate to work with experienced community leaders and I hope to pass that along to the next generation of bankers,” Schumm continued.

In addition to helping the bank with the transition of leadership during the upcoming year, Clay will also continue to be available to assist customers with their daily financial needs. He will also continue to serve as a member of the bank’s Board of Directors.

“It was a pleasure and honor to lead this organization for the past 42 years and to be able to work with such dedicated people,” Clay noted. “I am pleased that Mark will be our new president; over the years, he has demonstrated his commitment to our bank, our customers, and the Van Wert Community.”

Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, the longest operating bank in Van Wert County, was founded in 1889. The bank is committed to providing excellence in banking to its customers and the Van Wert community. Van Wert Federal currently maintains an “Outstanding” CRA rating for meeting the credit needs of the Van Wert community and also has received the Bauer Financial Sustained Superiority Award of five stars for 31consecutive years, an honor that only 44 of the 5,447 banks in the United Sates have received. Van Wert Federal is the only local bank to have received this award since its inception. Find out more about Van Wert Federal Savings Bank at www.VanWertFederal.com.