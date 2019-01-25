Lancers win again to improve to 9-5

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Lincolnview held Delphos Jefferson to single digits in three of four quarters and the Lancers won their fourth consecutive game with a 71-37 victory over the winless Wildcats on Friday.

Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock drives against Hunter Mericle during Friday’s game. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold

Trailing 5-4 in the first quarter, Alek Bowersock hit a triple then converted a steal into a basket to give Lincolnview a 9-5 lead. Later in the quarter, Bowersock and Zane Miller each converted a pair of free throws for a 14-7 lead and by the end of the period, Bowersock scored nine of his 13 points and the Lancers enjoyed a 20-9 lead.

Creed Jessee scored six of Lincolnview’s 16 second quarter points and the Lancers led 36-22 at halftime, then Logan Williams, Jorge Salinas, Ethan Kemler and Bowersock each scored off Delphos Jefferson turnovers to extend Lincolnview’s third quarter lead to 44-22. Miller went on to score seven of his game high 16 points in the period.

The Lancers went on to outscore the hosts 14-7 in the fourth quarter, and the team finished the game 28 of 48 (58 percent) from the floor, while the Wildcats suffered 19 turnovers and finished 14 of 28 shooting.

In addition to Miller’s 16 points and Bowersock’s 13, Kyle Wallis finished with nine points and Jessee and Jake Bowersock scored eight apiece. Doug Long Jr. led the Wildcats with 11, and Ian Wannemacher and Hunter Mericle scored seven each.

Lincolnview (9-5, 4-1 NWC) will play at Parkway tonight while Delphos Jefferson (0-13, 0-4 NWC) will play at Ayersville tonight.

Scoring summary

Delphos Jefferson 9 13 8 7 – 37

Lincolnview 20 16 21 14 – 71

Delphos Jefferson: Ian Wannemacher 2-3-7; Logan Herron 1-0-2; Logan Hubert 1-0-2; Ashton Moore 3-0-6; JT Taviano 1-0-2; Hunter Mericle 3-1-7; Doug Long Jr. 3-5-11

Lincolnview: Clayton Leeth 1-0-3; Jorge Salinas 1-0-2; Logan Williams 1-0-2; Ethan Kemler 3-0-6; Kyle Wallis 4-1-9; Alek Bowersock 5-2-13; Josh Oberlitner 1-0-2; Jake Bowersock 4-0-8; Creed Jessee 4-0-8; Sam Myers 0-2-2; Zane Miller 6-4-16

JV: Lincolnview 59-48