Friday night basketball scoreboard

Parkway 61 Versailles 52 Marion Local 49 Delphos St. John’s 41 Coldwater 58 Fort Recovery 50 St. Henry 58 New Knoxville 21 Minster 61 New Bremen 48

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games.

Copyright © 2010-2019 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC