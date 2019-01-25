Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games.
WBL
Van Wert 56 Kenton 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 64 Shawnee 51
Celina 58 Defiance 56 (OT)
Elida 63 St. Marys Memorial 58 (OT)
Wapakoneta 65 Bath 50
NWC
Lincolnview 71 Delphos Jefferson 37
Paulding 66 Ada 52
Columbus Grove 49 Bluffton 43
Allen East 62 Spencerville 53
GMC
Fairview 66 Wayne Trace 58
Hicksville 58 Antwerp 53
Tinora 31 Holgate 17
Edgerton 42 Ayersville 25
MAC
Parkway 61 Versailles 52
Marion Local 49 Delphos St. John’s 41
Coldwater 58 Fort Recovery 50
St. Henry 58 New Knoxville 21
Minster 61 New Bremen 48
PCL
Ottoville 51 Fort Jennings 37
TRAC
Lima Sr. 69 Toledo St. Francis DeSales 64 (OT)
Non-conference (girls)
Crestview 49 Lima Central Catholic 34
