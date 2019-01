Crestview downs Lima CC

Bailey Gregory puts up two of her game high 16 points during Friday night’s 49-34 victory over Lima Central Catholic. The Lady Knights led 17-5 after the first quarter and 26-16 at halftime. Lexi Gregory and Olivia Cunningham each finished with 10 points as Crestview improved to 10-5 on the season. The Lady Knights will host Antwerp on Tuesday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent