Underwater in the winter … brrr!

The mere thought of being underwater in the kind of frigid winter weather we have been experiencing lately makes one shudder — literally! It would be much better sitting in the comfort of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, seeing vivid colorful photos of aquatic life. It’s a little like watching football teams playing in snowstorms: you enjoy watching them do it, but you’re glad it’s not you!

This Sunday is the perfect day to experience the hidden universe of aquatic life through the camera lens of National Geographic’s award-winning photographer, David Doubilet and his wife, Jennifer Hayes. From the tropics to the cold ice-filled waters of Antarctica, you will see the incredible photography and hear the stories of what it took to achieve those pictures. From whales to wolfish, salmon, harp seals and sharks, we will be amazed at how anyone could possibly get the shots Doubilet has.

They say they go beyond the published story as Doubilet and Hayes share their never before seen images of their incredible assignments. Doubilet jokes that he has spent more waking hours underwater than on dry land. Discover the reality of life behind the camera- from parasites to harp seal bites- just to get the best shot. Sounds simply amazing!

Our Speaker Series at the Niswonger is pleased to once again bring some of the world’s most incredible National Geographic photographers to Van Wert for you to enjoy and be inspired. It all starts this Sunday, January 27, at 3 pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the box office, by calling 419.238.6722 or online at NPACVW.ORG. You can also come Sunday and get tickets at the door. Lobby doors will open at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$35 for this award-winning show with David Doubilet and his wife and professional teammate, Jennifer Hayes.

The King’s Singers on February 16 are selling well. If you want to get in on this amazing concert, don’t delay. The same thing goes for Jefferson Starship on February 2. We are entering the second half of our season and have many wonderful concerts and shows coming up. Take a look at what is coming to the Niswonger by going to our website. Purchasing tickets is easy and you can find some incredible information to help you make your buying decisions.

I look forward to seeing you in the warmth of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Sunday afternoon as we let the photographers do the hard work and we just enjoy!

FINÉ.