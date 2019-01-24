Knight homecoming court

The Crestview High School Student Council is hosting the 2019 Winter Homecoming this Saturday, January 26. This weekend, the Crestview Knights take on the Celina Bulldogs. The crowning ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity games, with a Hawaiian luau-themed dance to follow in the high school auditeria. The 2019 Homecoming Court includes junior Aleigh Chesbro, sophomore Nevaeh Pruett, seniors Erika Younts, Codi Miller, and Caitlin O’Hagan, and freshman Aliya Clouser. Crestview photo