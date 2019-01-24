Eclipse weather conditions challenging
The lunar eclipse January 20was certainly a spectacular event. Rising in the east-northeast, the moon tracked almost overhead by midnight. Its total eclipse occurred shortly after that.
Conditions to photograph the event were mixed. The sky was clear, which was good, but my thermometer registered 6 degrees below zero, which was brutal.
In addition to the cold air, my metal tripod soaked up that cold. Any movement I made of it transferred that chill to my fingers. If I were several years younger, I would be looking for a carbon fiber tripod.
To add insult to the chill, I failed to record any extra time for the two NFL playoff games. I watched them between checks on the eclipse, but since both went into overtime, I didn’t see the end of either game.
I watched outstanding eclipse photos on TV Monday morning. Although I may have achieved an acceptable picture, it didn’t come close to those on the morning news.
Oh well, there will be another chance on May 26, 2021 — if my equipment and I last that long. Through it all, I’m thankful that at least I got to witness the event.
