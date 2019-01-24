Changes occur at Hospital Thrift Shop

VW independent/submitted information

There have been some changes ongoing at the Hospital Thrift Shop, 131 Central Ave. in Van Wert, as the building has been undergoing outside renovations.

Brian Reid poses with the new Hospital Thrift Shop sign he created. photo provided

While weather has been a factor, the nice weather in December and early January allowed contractor Dick Hayes to get the project underway, installing steel siding to the sides and rear of the building. Completion of the project is near.

In addition to the siding, a new shop sign was made and donated to the shop by Brian Reid, son-in-law of Twig II member Beverlee Profit. Reid, who is a firefighter for Anderson Township Fire Department in Cincinnati, recently started a hobby making plaques and signs on a CNC router he purchased. The new sign is made from PVC plastic and is hung so it can be seen by customers coming either way on Central Avenue. Twig members are extremely grateful to Reid for his contribution.

The Thrift Shop is owned by Twig Groups I and II. Shop manager is Diana May and volunteers from both groups assist. Proceeds from sales go to Van Wert Health for the purchase of equipment needed for the care of patients.

For the past 60 years and more, Twig groups have contributed nearly $1.6 million to the hospital — thanks to the support of the community and its surrounding areas.