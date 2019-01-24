Betty Ann Crosby

Betty Ann Crosby, 76, of Payne, passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born August 17, 1942, in Van Wert, the daughter of Harry Sr. and Betty Alice (Willit) McKeddie, who both preceded her in death.

Betty was a spirited child who loved to drive go-karts and was voted “best athlete” in high school. Betty graduated from Van Wert High School in 1960, and went on to attend Warner Beauty College in Fort Wayne. She was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

Betty met her true love, George Thomas Crosby, working as a lifeguard at the Van Wert County pool. Betty married Tom on December 29, 1962. From that day on, they never left each other’s side.



She is survived by her husband, Tom; her three sons, Chris (Kristina) Crosby of Fort Wayne, and Chad (Angela) Crosby and Craig (Stacey) Crosby, both of Payne; six grandchildren, Meg, Ethan, Nate, Emma, Evan, and Ella; and four stepgrandchildren, Alexandra, Gracelyn, Anna, and Madison.

She is also survived by her siblings, Sandra (Ed) Agler of St. Marys and Harry (Teresa) McKeddie Jr. of Van Wert, , along with many beloved nieces and nephews.



Betty was a hair stylist nearly 40 years, many of those spent operating Betty’s Beauty Shop out of her Van Wert home, where she made life-long friends. Tom and Betty moved to Payne in 1988. There, she spent her summers giving swimming lessons and tending to her flower beds. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Community Health Professionals, 250 Dooley Drive, Paulding, OH 45879.

Condolences may be expressed at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.