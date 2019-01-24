6 appear for CP Court criminal hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people appeared for hearings this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Two people entered changes of plea during hearings held on Wednesday.

Bailey Parker, 19, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy, both felonies of the third degree.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, February 27.

Amy Hart, 30, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. February 27.

A Stryker man was arraigned on a drunk driving charge and subsequently sentenced during a hearing on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Oehler, 22, entered a guilty plea to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Three other charges were dismissed by the prosecutor’s office in exchange for his guilty plea on the OVI charge.

Oehler was then sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for five days already served, was fined $375, and his driver’s license was suspended for 180 days.

Also Wednesday, Jacob Cowan, 22, of Scott, admitted to violating his probation by testing positive for drugs. He was given three years of community control, including 10 days in jail, with credit for five days already served, and ordered to comply with conditions set by Westwood Behavioral Health Center.

Two people also admitted to violating conditions of their unsecured personal surety bonds.

Robert Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and his treatment in lieu of conviction program. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. February 27.

Michael Protsman, 53, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by testing positive for drugs. A $25,000 cash/commercial bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 30.