VWHS Athletic Boosters to hold flower sale

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club will hold its annual flower sale beginning Friday, January 25. Sales will run through Tuesday, March 5, with a delivery date for the flowers, fruits, and vegetables on Wednesday, May 8.

Order forms can be picked up at the remaining home high school boys’ basketball games, from a 2018-2019 student athlete, in the Van Wert Elementary School, Van Wert Middle School, or VWHS office, or via the VWHS Athletic Booster Club’s social media pages.

For specific questions, contact Tonia Verville at teamverv@yahoo.com.