Trinity concert

Regional gospel artists Trinity will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert. Trinity recently released its 10th recording project entitled Until Thenunder the Willowood label. The group’s guest for this concert will be Tom Kennerk from Monroeville, Indiana. The concert is free to the public and all are welcome. Trinity is currently finalizing plans for its 18th Gospel Music Expo to take place April 12-14 and featuring over 25 gospel artists from across the country, along with finale guests The Guardians. To follow Trinity’s schedule or find out about special events, go to www.trinityvw.com or follow Trinity Music Ministries on Facebook.