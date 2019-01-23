Sponsors named for Robotics Competition

VW independent/submitted information

This Saturday, Van Wert High School will host the fifth annual Northwest Ohio Qualifier Robotics competition. The opening ceremony for the event, which features approximately 28 teams from Ohio and nearby states, begins at 10:15 a.m. in the VWHS gymnasium.

Shown are (from the left) sophomore Lyrissa Hammons, junior Elizabeth Tomlinson, freshmen Ethan White and Grace Dowler, and Bill Purmort of Central Insurance Companies.

The VWHS Robotics program is in its eighth year and is made possible by generous donations from many local businesses. Title sponsors for the Northwest Ohio Qualifier Robotics competition include Alliance Automation and Central Insurance Companies, along with APT Manufacturing Solutions.

Shown are (from the left) junior Elizabeth Tomlinson, Chet Wenninger and Boyd Foulk of Alliance Automation, sophomore Lyrissa Hammons, and junior Zane Fast.

Competition field sponsors include Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and First Federal Savings & Loan. Practice field sponsors include Vancrest and University of Northwest Ohio (UNOH).

In addition, the support of Vantage Career Center’s satellite Project Lead the Way program, which is housed at VWHS, allows students interested in engineering and STEM classes to take a variety of engineering courses at the high school level.