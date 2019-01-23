Lifetree Cafe topic: Illegal immigration

VW independent/submitted information

How to respond to illegal immigration will be explored at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, January 23, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Kids Without a Country: An Illegal Immigrant’s Story,” features the filmed story of Reyna Grande, who crossed the border with her family illegally when she was 9 years old.

The Lifetree program explores the challenges facing immigration reform, including issues surrounding children of illegal immigrants.

Grande, now a teacher and author, describes the border crossing and her subsequent life as an undocumented alien. She’s the author of The Distance Between Us.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for January 30 — “Hard to Be Healthy. TV’s ‘Biggest Loser’ weighs in.”