Contest winner

Congratulations to Cody Gaham, a senior in the Criminal Justice program from Parkway. He took first place for the second year in a row in the statewide 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Art, Writing, & Multimedia Contest sponsored by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. Only one winner out of hundreds of entries is selected to receive recognition from each grade level. Gaham will be formally recognized and his essay showcased at an award ceremony in Columbus on February 28. Vantage photo