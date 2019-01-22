United Way update

Citizens National Bank completed its 2018-19 United Way campaign. The bank had 100-percent participation from its employees, and also saw an increase over last year’s campaign. Citizens National Bank not only donates through the United Way campaign, it donates all year long. Bank employees are always active in the Day of Caring food drive, Fiesta Fun Friday sponsor, and t-shirt sponsorships. They are always ready to help United Way whenever it needs it, and are great United Way community supporters. #HowDoYouFit?United Way photo