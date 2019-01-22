Elks announce veterans spaghetti supper

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, will be hosting a free Spaghetti Supper for all Van Wert County veterans.

The supper will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive in Van Wert, from 5-7 p.m. Monday, January 28.

Spouses, children, and parents of veterans are also welcome to attend. Cost for adults (non-veterans) is $5 and the cost for children (ages 4-10) is $3.

Van Wert Elks Lodge would like to thank local veterans for all they do and have done defending the freedoms for the United States of America.