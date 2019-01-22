Crestview selling advance tix for games

Submitted information



CONVOY — Presale tickets for Crestview’s boys’ varsity basketball games Thursday night at Lima Central Catholic and Saturday night at home with Celina will be on sale Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the Crestview athletic office.

Ticket prices for the game at Lima CC are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets at the door are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

Tickets for Saturday’s game are $5 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the door are $6.