VWCS creates new ADA-friendly website

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools launched a new website this past Friday that replaces the current website found at www.vwcs.net.

VWCS officials noted they realize the importance of providing information that is accessible to all, adding that, months after the release of the current website, new laws went into effect for schools requiring websites comply with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). The recently released website was unfortunately not up to those standards and so began the process of creating a new website accessible to those with disabilities.

A screenshot of the new VWCS website shows how easy it is to find information on the site. screenshot provided

To do so, Van Wert City Schools partnered with SchoolPointe, a web development company that builds websites tailored specifically to schools while adhering to the ADA compliance guidelines. The new website provides a user-friendly interface with a responsive design for mobile devices, an integrated search function, and a content management system that allows district staff to keep content updated and timely.

A custom VWCS app that is connected to the website is also in the development phase and will be released soon.

The main district and school building URLs will remain the same but it’s important to note that some pages will have a different web address so users may need to update their bookmarks after the website is released.