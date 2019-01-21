Twig II holds Jan. meeting at VW Health

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-three members of Twig II started out the New Year of 2019 by meeting at Van Wert Health on January 14. Members were greeted by Hostess Nancy Wolverton, with the invocation given by Connie Hart and an excellent meal served by Van Wert Health.

Twig II meeting hostess Nancy Wolverton poses with guest speaker Trevor Webster. photo provided

Wolverton introduced the speaker and close friend Trevor R. Webster CFA, AAMS, a financial advisor with Edward Jones. Webster spoke on charitable giving. He also handed out information on donating IRA distributions, explaining about eligibility, qualified charities, and limitations on distributions. Info was also provided on the topic of “Putting Market Declines in Perspective” and “Long Term Returns of Stocks and Bonds”. Webster also spent time answering questions from members.

Installation of Officers for 2019-2020 was held, with Bev Profit installing each officer.

Comparing each office to “chocolate”, after stating what each officer’s duties were, Profit gave each officer a chocolate candy bar that best represents her office.

Officers installed were Chairman Kathy Keysor, First Co-Chairman – Nancy Wolverton, Second Co-Chairman Diane Haller, Treasurer Ella Jackson, Secretary Barbara Sunderland, Co-Secretary Joy McCleery, Liaison Katy Sill, and Representative at Large Beverlee Profit

Poinsettia Chairman Joy McCleery thanked her committee and their husbands and the community for their support in helping make the club’s poinsettia sales a success.

The next meeting will be February 11, with Holly Conklin, Angel Intervention. Hostess will be Robin Benner with Invocation by Connie Hart.

In attendance were: Sharon Bolenbaugh, Jane Broman, Diana Crow, Judy Fox, Del Free,

Nancy Gribler, Diane Haller, Ella Jackson, Judy Jackson, Arlene Keysor, Kathy Keysor,

Shirley Lichty, Judy Linton, Joy McCleery, Bev Mercer, Sue Price, Beverlee Profit, Katy Sill, Shirley Soldner, Barbara Sunderland, Sharon Witten, and Nancy Wolverton.