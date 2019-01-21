Rita Arline Langdon

Rita Arline Langdon, 88, of Van Wert, died peacefully with family at her side at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center at 5:25 a.m. Sunday, January 20, 2019.

She was born February 21, 1930, in Paulding, the daughter of Henry and Marjorie Grimes, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include six children, Keith (Lorraine) Langdon of Van Wert, Les (Connie) Langdon of Panama City Beach, Florida, Kevin (Pam) Langdon of Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sandy (Jeff) Gifford of Runnemede, New Jersey, Mitch Langdon of Toledo, and Mark (Kimberly) Langdon of Dayton. One brother, Ron Grimes of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, also survives. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A son, Kim Scott Langdon; two brothers, Robert and Russell Grimes, and a sister, Ramona Shaffer, also preceded her in death.

Rita was a graduate of Van Wert High School. In addition to raising a family of seven children, she worked as a waitress at The Hotel Marsh, was employed at Borden Cheese in Van Wert, and worked as a facility manager at both Grace Gardens Retirement Home in O’Fallon, Missouri, and Apple Glen Apartments in Van Wert, from which she retired at age 75.

She attended Jennings Road Church of Christ in Van Wert. Rita loved music, singing, playing cards, and reading.

There will be no visitation, but all are invited to a memorial service in her honor to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 26, at Jennings Road Church of Christ, 1124 Jennings Road in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Jennings Road Church of Christ or Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.



