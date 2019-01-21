Random thoughts: hoops and the NFL

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around a key Western Buckeye League basketball game, girls’ hoops, NFL overtime, the Saints, the Pro Bowl and a snow night.

A huge game in the WBL

I can’t imagine there will be any empty seats at Ottawa-Glandorf High School this Friday night.

The Titans (10-2, 4-0 WBL, No. 8 in Division III) will host Shawnee (12-1, 4-0 WBL, No. 12 in Division II). The winner will have sole possession of first place in the Western Buckeye League and could very well wind up as the league champ.

It should be an absolutely electric atmosphere.

Time flies

It’s hard to believe that for many teams, the 2018-2019 girls’ high school basketball regular season is roughly three quarters complete. It seems like the season tipped off a couple of weeks ago.

Tournament draws will be held on Super Bowl Sunday, with boys tournament draws held the following Sunday.

NFL overtime rules

As expected, after Sunday night’s New England Patriots win over Kansas City, there’s a big outcry to change the NFL’s overtime rules.

I’m not totally against adopting rules that are similar to high school or college overtime (you’d have to start at the 40 for it to really make sense), but here’s a thought – play some defense.

The Chiefs had Tom Brady and the Pats in third and long three times in overtime, but couldn’t get a key stop.

Regardless of the overtime format, a defensive play would have been necessary.

The Saints

As a Browns fan, I fully sympathize what Saints fans (WKSD’s Kenny Stabler is a big Saints fan) are going through right now – two years, two heartbreaking losses in conference championship games.

I still remember the 1986 and 1987 AFC conference championship games like they were last week. Gut-wrenching.

Yes, the officiating was questionable at best, but the Saints had a chance to put more points on the board. Regardless, it’s not easy to lose back to back conference championship games like that.

The Pro Bowl

Does anyone watch the NFL’s Pro Bowl anymore?

I stopped years ago, simply because it’s become a shell of what it used to be. Some say it’s a mockery.

Let’s be clear – it’s nothing more than an exhibition game. When big money contracts came into play, participation started to dwindle because there was no sense risking a career threatening injury.

Replacements would be named but often times they didn’t want to play either. In many cases, the fourth or fifth choice would wind up playing and a team could claim it had an All-Pro player.

Now, the game is played the Sunday before Super Bowl, which means no AFC or NFC championship players will participate in the game.

It’s almost become a game made up of rosters of anyone willing and able to play, rather than the NFL’s best.

A night off

I think everyone knew on Friday that literally all of Saturday’s area high school athletic events would be postponed. Crestview left earlier than planning for the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational, which was a smart idea.

What to do on a rare Saturday night off in January? My wife and I finally got around to watching the John Travolta movie Gotti.

We knew it didn’t exactly get sterling reviews, but we decided to watch it anyway. Our take – it wasn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but we thought it was okay.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.